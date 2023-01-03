Tunisha Sharma death case: Sheezan Khan’s family makes shocking revelations

The family of Indian actor Sheezan Khan – the main accused in Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case – have made shocking revelations in the matter.

Days after the suicide of Indian actor Tunisha Sharma, the family of Sheezan Khan, her ex-boyfriend and main accused in the case, have finally addressed the allegations of cheating and forced religious practices, levelled by the former’s mother, Vanita.

Addressing a press conference in the Andheri area of Mumbai, on Monday, Khan’s sisters and actors, Falaq and Shafaq Naaz, along with their mother Kehkashan Faisi refuted the claims and said that his arrest in the case is ‘illegal’.

Earlier in the address, they revealed that the two had broken up mutually, contrary to the allegations of Vanita, however later one of his sisters claimed that the break-up never happened.

Falaq revealed that a day earlier to the unfortunate incident, Sharma showed her co-actor, Parth, a picture of a noose in the makeup room, which she clarified, she did not intend to use.

“That is when Sheezan intervened and called her mother up to come over to the sets. He asked Vanita to take care of Tunisha and spend time with her as she was showing signs of mental illness,” she told the media.

“We are sensitive to signs of depression and do not take them lightly as we too have an autistic member in our family. Sheezan had also experienced trauma while growing up and wanted to help Tunisha,” she added.

Khan’s mother also alleged Vanita of being controlling towards Tunisha and forcing her to work when she was willing to go on a world tour. “Had Vanita not been controlling Tunisha would have been alive. What does Vanita want by targeting my son? She has lost her only daughter; now does she want my son to die by suicide?” she blasted. The family of Khan also mentioned that they reached out to Vanita to discuss the mental state of Tunisha, to which, she confessed to having neglected the actor in the past.

“Tunisha Sharma’s death is similar to Sushant Singh Rajput”

For the unversed, Tunisha Sharma, 20, committed suicide by hanging herself in the makeup room of co-star and ex-boyfriend Sheezan Mohammed Khan on December 24, days after their breakup.

Khan was charged with abetment of suicide upon the complaint of Sharma’s mother and was taken into custody.

