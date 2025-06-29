Tunisian girl abandoned in Karachi after love marriage ends in divorce

Karachi: In yet another incident of online failed marriages, a 19-year-old Tunisian girl, Sinda Ayyari, stranded in Karachi after her Pakistani husband, Muhammad Amir, divorced her seven months after their marriage, ARY News reported.

In almost similar case involving an American woman, Onijah Andrew Robinson, Tunisian girl Sinda Ayyari connected with Amir, a resident of Lyari, through Facebook.

Their online friendship led her to travel from Tunisia to Karachi on a 90-day visit visa on November 28, 2024. The couple got married and their marriage was registered with the Lyari Baghdadi Union Council.

However, the marriage quickly ended, with Amir divorcing Sinda after seven months. With her visa expiring on February 18, 2025, Sinda was left without financial support and sought help from the Women Police Station in Liaquatabad.

“My husband does not want to keep me, and I have no money for expenses,” Sinda Ayyari told authorities, pleading for an exit permit to return to Tunisia.

When asked if she would take any legal action against her former husband, the teenage girl told ARY News that “yes, they treat me so much bad so at least I want to take my rights.”

In the meantime, she has been provided temporary shelter at the women’s police protection center in Lyari’s Old City area while her case is processed.

Police officials reported that Amir was summoned to the station, where he confirmed the divorce and left without offering support.