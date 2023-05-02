BIZARRE: Turkish Man locks his own head in a cage to quit smoking

In a desperate bid to quit smoking, a man from Turkey once locked his head in a cage-like helmet.

Back in 2013, a Turkish guy named Ibrahim Yücel took extreme measures to get rid of his unhealthy habit of smoking and decided to put a circular cage-like structure around his head.

As per the reports from local media, Yücel, a resident of Kütahya town in Turkey, decided on the extreme move after his father died of lung cancer due to the fatal habit.

The addicted person was smoking two packets of cigarettes a day for over two decades and found it extremely difficult to prevent himself from doing so otherwise.

Hence decided to give up on the addiction in a rather strange fashion.

Taking inspiration from helmets used by motorcyclists, Yücel took 130 feet of copper wire and made a structure using his own expertise. He then locked himself in the cage, handing over the keys to his family, so that he could not have the power to unlock him. He could only take small meals and sip water through the cage and certainly couldn’t get a cigarette to smoke.

His wife supported Yücel all through his endeavours to give up on the bad habit.

It is not known if the method worked for him and whether was he able to eventually get rid of smoking with the help of a copper cage.

