Turkiye says friendship with Pakistan shouldn't be India's problem

Turkiye has said that friendship with Pakistan shouldn’t be seen as a problem for India.

As per details, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan responded to concerns raised in India over Turkey’s close relations with Pakistan, stating that bilateral ties between Ankara and Islamabad should not be seen as a problem for any other country.

According to Hindustan Times report, speaking during a lecture at the International Institute for Strategic Studies in Singapore, Turkiye’s Fidan highlighted what he described as shortcomings in India’s foreign policy approach.

Fidan said that Turkiye’s close and brotherly relations with Pakistan should not be interpreted as hostility towards India, stressing that such partnerships are not directed against any third country.

He added that Turkiye is not the only nation maintaining strong relations with Pakistan, noting that several other countries also have positive ties with Islamabad.

The Turkish foreign minister questioned why India would view friendly relations between other countries and Pakistan as a matter of concern or as an act of opposition.

His remarks come amid ongoing sensitivities in regional diplomacy, where Pakistan–Turkey relations are often closely observed in the broader context of South Asian geopolitics.