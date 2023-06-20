Turkiye’s Erdogan condoles with PM Shehbaz over Greece boat tragedy

ISLAMABAD: Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan telephoned Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday and expressed grief over the death of Pakistanis in a boat capsize off the coast of Greece, ARY News reported.

Erdogan, on behalf of Turkiye’s government and people, conveyed condolences to the Pakistani nation and to the families of the deceased.

The Turkish President prayed to Allah Almighty for the grant of patience to the bereaved families.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said the Pakistani government and the people thanked their Turkish brethren for their sentiments in this hour of grief.

Last week, an Italy-bound fishing trawler reportedly carrying at least 800 people — including hundreds of Pakistanis — capsized off Greece. Only 104 people are known to have survived and the chance of finding more survivors was seen as virtually nil.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed authorities concerned to hold an inquiry into the human trafficking that led to the tragic incident of migrants shipwreck near Greece with several Pakistani nationals onboard.

In a statement, the premier directed concerned authorities for an immediate crackdown against agents involved in the heinous crime of human trafficking and called for bringing them to justice.

The prime minister expressed his deep grief and sorrow over death of Pakistani nationals in the tragic incident that took place off the coast of Greece, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister also directed the officials of the Pakistan embassy in Greece to look after 12 Pakistanis rescued from the scene of disaster.