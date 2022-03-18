‘Turncoats, come back,’ Sheikh Rasheed appeals to disgruntled PTI MPs

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Friday urged all disgruntled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers, who have sought refuge in Sindh House, to come back, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the interior minister appealed to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers to come back, assuring them that no action will be taken against them.

“I appeal to all PTI’s disgruntled MPs to return and fight according to the constitution,” he said.

The minister also urged opposition parties to refrain from doing chaotic politics, adding that Opposition will be facilitated for their planned long march and public gathering in Islamabad.

“PTI will hold a rally at D-Chowk on March 27, while Opposition’s rally is scheduled on March 25. Routes of both rallies would be determined after sitting with the local administration,” he added.

Rasheed said the entire nation stands behind Prime Minister Imran Khan who will bring change in the country. He said that white-ball games between Pakistan and Australia have been shifted to Lahore from Rawalpindi due to the tense political situation in federal capital amid no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During the presser, Sheikh Rasheed also said that the government will file a reference in the Supreme Court, asking it to interpret Article 63 (A) of the Constitution, regarding disqualification of parliamentarians.

Governor’s rule

On governor’s rule in the province of Sindh, the Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said that he had presented a summary to Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding the imposition of governor’s rule but a final decision on this has yet not been made.

Yesterday, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has advised Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday to impose governor’s rule in Sindh.

Reacting to the news about the imposition of the governor’s rule in Sindh, Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah from his Twitter account said they will not tolerate any undemocratic move from the federal government.

