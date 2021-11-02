TW: Punjab cleric escapes after ‘blinding’ minor seminary student

LODHRAN: A seminary cleric has Tuesday fled the Rind Jada area after he allegedly blinded a four-year-old pupil who failed to cram the lesson given to him, read the first information report to police by the family, ARY News reported.

The FIR content read that the cleric assaulted the kid with a baton over failing to learn the lesson and impaired his eye. The family reached out to the District Police Officer of Lodhran and had the FIR lodged against the fled seminary teacher.

The police said raids are being conducted to search for the cleric who, the sources have told ARY News, has already secured a pre-arrest bail from the local court.

Alleged robber killed in shootout with Karachi police

Separately from the crime scene today of Karachi, the Surjani Town police have claimed to have slain a robbery suspect in a shootout which they claim began after the deceased opened fire on the personnel upon being asked to stop.

When the patrolling police signalled the suspect to stop near Baba Qayyum Shah graveyard, they opened fire on them and tried to flee, police statement claimed. They were only just mugging a man nearby when the police approached them, police added.

In the alleged bid of returning fire, one of the suspects was killed, said the police, adding that the body has been shifted to the hospital.

