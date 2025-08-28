‘Twilight’ films set for theatrical re-release

Lionsgate and Fathom Entertainment are partnering to re-release the ‘Twilight’ films in theatres later this year.

All of the hit franchise’s films will be re-released in theatres from October 29 to November 2 in honour of the 20th anniversary of author Stephenie Meyer’s original book.

The first film in the ‘Twilight’ franchise will be screened on Wednesday, October 29; followed by ‘New Moon’ on Thursday, October 30.

The third entry, ‘Eclipse,’ will be re-released on Friday, October 31; ‘Breaking Dawn — Part 1’ on Saturday, November 1; and ‘Breaking Dawn — Part 2’ on Sunday, November 2.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, three special editions of ‘Twilight’ deluxe collector’s edition will be published on September 30.

Additionally, a 20th anniversary paperback edition and a deluxe hardcover collection of the entire saga will also be released.

Read more: When Anna Kendrick wanted to ‘murder everyone’ on the ‘Twilight’ sets

Meanwhile, the ‘Twilight Saga’ YouTube channel has been relaunched to feature exclusive clips and bonus content for fans.

It is worth mentioning here that the franchise is one of the most successful in the Hollywood, having grossed over $3.3 billion at the worldwide box office.

Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner, who led the films, shot to global fame after starring in the ‘Twilight’ franchise.

Netflix is reportedly working to stream an animated version of ‘Midnight Sun,’ which see Edward Cullen (Pattinson) narrate the ‘Twilight’ saga from his point of view.