When Anna Kendrick wanted to ‘murder everyone’ on the ‘Twilight’ sets

Hollywood starlet Anna Kendrick revealed she wanted to ‘murder’ everyone in the ‘hostage-like situation’ on the sets of the vampire franchise ‘Twilight’.

Long before Kendrick finally got her due as Beca Mitchell in the series of ‘Pitch Perfect’ films, she featured alongside Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, in the ‘Twilight’ films, as Jessica Stanley – the frenemy of the latter’s Bella Swan.

However, the experience of the vampire flicks was not all that fun for her, as Kendrick said herself.

In a conversation with an international magazine, a couple of years ago, the ‘Pitch Perfect’ star confessed that shooting in ‘cold and miserable’ Portland, Oregon, was nothing short of a ‘hostage-like situation’. “I just remember my Converse being completely soaked through and feeling like, ‘You know, this is a really great group of people and I’m sure that we would be friends at a different time, but I want to murder everyone’,” she recalled.

Kendrick continued, “It was also kind of bonding. There was something about it like if you go through some trauma event. Like you imagine people who survive a hostage situation, and you’re kind of bonded for life.”

Moreover, Kendrick also spoke about the baffling creative choices of the makers to make Stanley a valedictorian despite her ‘very obviously’ being an average student. “They just wanted me to have something to do,” she believed.

“My whole job was just to go, like, ‘This family of very pale people who we never see eating, they’re really weird, right?’” Kendrick quipped speaking of her character.

It is pertinent to note that Kendrick’s Stanley made her final outing in the fourth instalment of the film series, ‘Breaking Dawn – Part 1’.