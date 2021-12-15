Twitter rolls out automatic captions feature for videos

In a major update, Twitter has rolled out a much-awaited automatic captions feature for videos, the company announced Wednesday.

According to Twitter, auto-captions will be available globally on iOS, Android, and the web in “most languages.” The auto-captions feature currently supports 37 languages including Arabic, Chinese, English, German, Tamil and many more.

The company in a post shared that Twitter users can see captions appear automatically while watching a muted video on mobile.

“Where are video captions when you need them? They’re here now automatically on videos uploaded starting today,” it wrote in a tweet.

Where are video captions when you need them? They’re here now automatically on videos uploaded starting today. Android & iOS: auto-captions will show on muted Tweet videos; keep them on when unmuted via your device’s accessibility settings

Web: use the “CC” button to turn on/off pic.twitter.com/IHJAI31IvX — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) December 14, 2021

For Android and iOS: Auto-captions will show on muted tweet videos; keep them on when unmuted via your device’s accessibility settings.

For web use the “CC” button to turn on/off captions.

Read More: Twitter user shows tricks of the trade for accurate Google searches

The social media company recently added many noteworthy changes to its platform and Twitter Spaces.

The micro-blogging social media application stated that they are updating their current private information policy and expanding its scope to include “private media.”

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!