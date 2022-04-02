Twitter exploring ‘co-author’ feature for collaborative tweets

Microblogging website Twitter is reportedly exploring a new feature that would allow two accounts to co-author a single tweet, TechCrunch reported.

Twitter researcher Alessandro Paluzzi, since at least December, has been posting evidence about the feature’s development. He has recently discovered an official dialogue box from Twitter about how the feature might work.

The platform is reportedly releasing the feature to the public, as its competitor Instagram has already launched a similar feature in 2021. The multi-author post would be really helpful for purposed ranging from brand partnerships, influencer campaigns, or even just sharing credit for a funny post.

#Twitter continues to work on the Collabs feature 👀 Let’s see how it works 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/Co7uOUVxzN — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) March 29, 2022

ℹ️ You can only invite people who have a public account and who follow you back. pic.twitter.com/rdYODJpjsd — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) March 29, 2022

The users will only be able to invite a public account that follows them to co-author a tweet, the screenshots posted by Paluzzi show. The other user will have to accept your invitation and authorize the co-authorship.

Hopefully, an anti-spam feature to stop popular accounts from being repeatedly hit by co-author requests would also be coming soon.

The collaborative tweets will be shared with followers from both accounts, and avatars of both o-authors will be shown at the top left of the post.

The feature’s official release date is still unknown, but considering that one of Twitter’s competitors has already launched a similar feature, Twitter will want to follow soon.

