Two alleged terrorists arrested in Mardan

MARDAN: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials in a raid arrested two alleged terrorists in Mardan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The raid was conducted on a tip-off by the CTD officials in Mardan. The CTD spokesperson said in a statement that the terrorists namely, Nihad and Farhad are wanted to the police in 14 and four cases respectively.

It added that explosive material, safety fuses, detonators, hand grenades, pistols and mobiles phones were recovered from their possession. It is to be mentioned that the KP government had fixed Rs7 million head money for Nihad Ali and Rs4 million for Farhad.

Earlier on June 19, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had said that 49 operations were conducted across Punjab during the period of one week.

The CTD Punjab spokesperson had said that three terrorists including Iftikhar Ahmed, Saad Manzar and Waseem Abbas were arrested, whereas, 50 suspects were also interrogated.

The arrested terrorists were allegedly associated with different banned outfits. According to CTD spokesperson, cases had been registered against the terrorists and they were shifted to an undisclosed location.