Two army personnel martyred in Kohlu IED explosion: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Two Pakistan Army personnel were martyred during an operation against terrorists in Balochistan’s Kohlu area on Friday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

According to the army’s media wing, a sanitisation operation, based on credible intelligence information, was launched on 10 February in Kohlu area of Balochistan to deny terrorists any liberty to operate.

During the ensuing sanitisation of the area, an IED exploded close to the raiding party.

Resultantly, two officers, Major Jawad and Captain Sagheer, embraced martyrdom and laid their lives in defence of the motherland against an externally perpetrated threat.

The sanitization operation continues in the area to apprehend perpetrators and enemies of peace, the ISPR said.

“Such cowardly acts by inimical elements cannot sabotage the hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan. Security Forces are determined to neutralise their nefarious designs even at the cost of blood and lives, the ISPR added.

On February 8, security forces shot dead 12 terrorists of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Lakki Marwat.

In a statement, ISPR said the operation was conducted on the information of terrorists’ presence in Lakki Marwat. The security forces met a shootout with the terrorists when they were fleeing the area in a vehicle.

