Two arrested for exhibiting arms on social media

HAFIZABAD: Police arrested two accused for the exhibition of arms on social media as they had allegedly shared a video of aerial firing, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Police said that weapons were recovered from the possession of the arrested accused and separate cases were registered against them.

In July, Islamabad police had arrested 11 men in a crackdown against elements involved in uploading pictures and videos displaying guns on social media platforms including TikTok.

Police had also seized illegal weapons, bullets from their possession and registered a case against them over illegal possession of arms.

The capital police had launched a vigorous campaign against people involved in displaying firearms on social media and creating fear, unrest and a sense of insecurity among the public.

