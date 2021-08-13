Two arrested for selling dead chicken in Lahore

LAHORE: Two people involved in supplying dead poultry chicken meat in Lahore on Friday have been arrested in an action taken by Punjab Food Authority (PFA), ARY News reported.

As per details, the team of PFA lead by its DG during checking at the roads heading towards Lahore recovered as many as 2,600 kg of dead chicken were recovered from a truck.

Two people were taken into custody for supplying the dead chicken in the city. The PFA has been taken such action to ensure the supply of hygienic chicken and other food items in the province, especially in Lahore.

In a similar raid conducted by police last year, the Punjab police arrested a gang involved in supplying meat from dead animals to eateries in Pakpattan and other cities.

The police had acted on a tip-off and arrested suppliers from different parts of the city. More than 40 kg of meat was recovered from their possession.