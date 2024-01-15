Two brothers gunned down over domestic dispute in Karachi

KARACHI: Two brothers were gunned down over a domestic dispute in Karachi’s Ittehad Town on Monday, ARY News reported citing police sources.

The police said that the deceased prohibited children from riding bikes too fast in the locality which led to a brawl. The deceased were identified as Farooq and Hussain.

The family said that two brothers were on their way home from their factory when they were shot dead during the argument.

The police said that the legal formalities have been completed and the persons involved in the firing were also identified. The efforts are being made to arrest the culprits.

The family members also protested and kept the bodies outside the concerned police station, demanding immediate arrest of the culprits.

Earlier on Sunday, four people including a local journalist Shoaib Burney were injured in separate firing incidents in Karachi, occurred within a span of an hour.

The unknown assailants opened fire on a reporter of a private News Channel Shoaib Burney’s car at Rashid Minhas Road in which he sustained injuries.

Separately, in three incidents of firing over resistance to robbery, as many people were injured in different areas of Karachi. The incidents took place at Site Superhighway, Liaquatabad and Azizabad.