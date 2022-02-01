Two children drown in Hyderabad pond

HYDERABAD: Two children were drowned in Hyderabad’s Channel Mori area on Tuesday while playing near a pond, ARY News reported.

The incident occurred in a pond near the filter plant at Channel Mori. After being informed, police and rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved the bodies.

The deceased were identified as Sabir, six years old and Ali,7.

Earlier last year, two missing children were found dead in Larkana.

Read more: LARKANA: THREE CHILDREN DROWN TO DEATH IN POND

The remains of two minors aged 2 years, were recovered from a pond. The police initially had said that the minors were drowned to death.

Meanwhile, the heirs of the children had said that they were killed and later thrown into a pond.

The bodies were transferred to a nearby medical facility for autopsy.

