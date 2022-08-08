Two children drown in Malir river

KARACHI: At least two children drowned in Malir River near Sharafi Goth on Monday, ARY News reported quoting rescue sources.

As per the rescue sources, the children were rushed to a nearby hospital but died during treatment.

On August 3. three siblings lost their lives after falling into a pond in Larkana. The children were playing when they slipped into a pond near their house in Moen Jo Daro, Larkana.

The deceased were identified as six-year-old, Aliya, Muzammil,5 and four years old Ghulam Rasool. The deceased children are siblings.

The bodies of three children have been fished by the relatives and were moved to Dokri Taluka Hospital.

