Two Congo patients shifted to Karachi hospital

KARACHI: Two more Congo cases have been reported in Karachi, of which a patient tested positive and another one has symptoms of the tick-borne virus, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Two Congo patients have been shifted to a private hospital in Karachi. Sources told ARY News that one of the patients tested positive while another patient’s report is yet to be received.

Overall 16 patients have been hospitalised on the suspicions of contracting Congo virus, of which 12 patients tested positive and two deaths were reported due to the tick-borne virus.

On Monday, a pharmacist of the Civil Hospital infected by Congo virus fever was shifted to Karachi.

Young Doctors Association (YDA) spokesperson Dr Arif has said that the number of Congo virus patients shifted to Karachi for treatment has reached to nine.

“Total 16 positive cases of Congo virus have surfaced till now and two more patients will be transferred to Karachi,” Dr Arif said.

He complained that the government not tackling the matter seriously.

Balochistan government issued red alert on Sunday over alarming situation of Congo virus fever in province that has claimed 16 lives.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Domki directed the province’s health and livestock departments to take immediate steps to curb the disease.

The chief minister instructed for conveying immediate information about the virus to general public. He also directed for anti-viral spray at livestock farms.

This new type of Congo virus fever could become deadly for an infected person, Domki said.