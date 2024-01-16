Two ‘dacoits’ killed in Hyderabad police encounter

HYDERABAD: Police on Tuesday claimed to have killed two ‘dacoits’ after an encounter in Hyderabad, ARY News reported.

According to police, the encounter occurred in Darya Band area of Qasimabad. During the shootout, two dacoits were shot dead while their other accomplices fled the scene.

The deceased were identified as Huzoor Bux Brohi and Naseer Lakho, who were involved in the killing of the police officer’s son, the cops said.

The bodies were moved to medical facility for legal formalities.

Read more: Karachi police kill two ‘dacoits’ in encounter

Earlier on December 6, two alleged bandits were killed in a police encounter in the New Karachi area. The encounter with five robbers riding on motorbikes occurred near Mangal Bazar.

The criminals were looting the valuables in the area when the patrolling police party arrived at the scene. Seeing the police, the bandits opened fire and in a retaliatory fire two of them were shot dead on the spot, while one of them was arrested in injured condition.