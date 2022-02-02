Two dacoits shot dead in alleged police encounter in Larkana

LARKANA: Two dacoits were shot dead after an alleged police encounter in Larkana on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to police, the encounter took place at Larkana’s Haji Khuwasti area, where dacoits who were riding motorbike opened fire at a police party after being asked to stop at the check post.

In retaliatory fire, two alleged dacoits were shot dead, the SSP said and added Kalashnikov and pistol were recovered from their custody.

The identity of the alleged dacoits could not be ascertained, according to the initial reports.

In a separate alleged police encounter in the month of April, two dacoits were killed in an encounter with police officials near Nagin Chowrangi in Karachi.

Read more: Video shows Karachi family looted in broad daylight outside shopping mall

Rescue sources said that two dacoits were killed in an alleged gun battle with police officials near Nagin Chowrangi, whereas, a citizen has also sustained injuries by the firing of the alleged criminals. The citizen was immediately shifted to the hospital.

It emerged that the dacoits have tried to flee after looting a citizen who came out of an ATM after withdrawing cash. A police patrolling party has reached the scene and opened fire on the criminals.

Comments