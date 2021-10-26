Two dead, 12 wounded after iron rollers fall on passenger van in Ferozewala

FEROZEWALA: At least two people have lost their lives and 12 sustained injuries after heavy iron rollers fell on a passenger van in Punjab’s Ferozewala city, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The incident took place at the Nain Sukh roundabout. It was learnt that two iron rollers fell on a passenger van from a loader truck in Ferozewala, killing at least two persons on the spot and injuring 12 others.

Following the accident, the truck driver fled from the scene. The rescue team and local administration along with a crane rushed to the site to extract the people trapped in the van after pulling the heavy rollers.

The accident caused the suspension of traffic on Lahore-Sheikhupura road.

In another road accident today, three sisters have died and their brother sustained wounds at Okara road in Tandlianwala after a motorcycle hit by a vehicle.

It emerged that the women were travelling along with their brother on a motorcycle on Okara road where a vehicle hit the motorcycle. After the accident, the driver of the vehicle fled from the site and police seized the car.

