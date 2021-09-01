Two die of hunger, thirst while trying to enter Europe via Iran

CHAGAI: Two people lost their lives due to hunger and thirst in Chagai, Balochistan while trying to enter Europe via Iran illegally, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the deputy commissioner of Chagai said bodies of two people were found from Balochistan’s Chagai

The bodies found from Chagai desert have been identified as Sajjad Ali and Hafiz Bilal. Both were residents of Punjab.

The DC said both the deceased were trying to enter Europe via Iran illegally and lost their lives in the attempt due to hunger and thirst. The arrangements are being made to transfer the bodies to the native kot.

