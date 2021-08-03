Two die as father tries to rescue drowning son in Neelum river    

Muzaffarabad: In an unfortunate incident, a father and a son drowned in River Neelum in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) after the former jumped into the river in a bid to rescue his child, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, a tourist family from Karachi encountered a tragic incident in AJK their child slipped into the River Neelum.

“The father of the child also went after him while trying to rescue him,” they said adding that both of them drowned in the river.

The police and rescue authorities have launched a rescue operation to trace the bodies of the victims.

In another tragic incident reported recently, at least five people were killed and two others injured when a car fell into River Neelum in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Neelum Valley.

Four dead bodies, two each of men and women have been retrieved from the river while one person is still missing, according to local officials, he was presumed dead.

The family belonged to Lahore.

As per rescue sources, the ill-fated incident occurred when a tourist family from Lahore was heading back to Muzaffarabad after a trip to Neelum Valley when their car met an accident at Ghel Paiyn near Jhora.

On getting information, rescue teams reached the spot. They shifted the injured two wounded children to a nearby medical center.

The deceased were identified as Nadir Kamran, his brother Azam Rizwan, wife Madiha Noor and mother Parveen Akhtar.