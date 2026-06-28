KARACHI: Two people drowned near Manora on Karachi’s coast on Sunday, ARY News reported, citing rescue officials.

According to rescue authorities, the victims’ bodies were recovered from the sea and shifted to Mowach Goth Police Station by ambulance.

The deceased were identified as 27-year-old Zubair and 18-year-old Zohaib. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the drowning incident.

Earlier, three separate drownings in two different areas of Karachi claimed three lives, including those of two children.

Read more: Two drown near Manora Beach in Karachi

Two of the incidents occurred at Hawksbay Beach, while the third took place at the Korangi Crossing Canal. Rescue teams managed to save four other individuals across these incidents, though a search for one missing person is still underway.

According to details, two individuals drowned in separate incidents along the shoreline at Hawksbay Beach. While one body has been retrieved, rescue workers are continuing their search to locate the second victim.

Meanwhile, in a separate tragedy at the Korangi Crossing Canal, two children drowned. Divers have successfully retrieved the bodies of both children from the canal.