Two farmers killed; two others injured in DI Khan terror attack

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: As many as two farmers were killed after a terrorist attack reportedly carried out near a police check post located near the Garah Hayat area of Dera Ismail Khan city, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A terrorist attack was carried out near a police check post in Dera Ismail Khan resulting in two casualties of farmers working in the field while two others sustained injuries.

The rescue officials swiftly reached the spot and transferred the injured individuals to the District Head Quarters (DHQ) hospital for immediate medical assistance.

During the attack, there were no injuries reported among the police officials.

Last year, three policemen were martyred and 16 others were injured as terrorists rammed an explosive-laden car into a police station in Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan.

The terrorists, according to the police, hit a car full of explosives at the main gate of the DI Khan’s Daraban police station main gate. As a result, three cops named Havaldar, Riyasat, and Sepoy Zulfiqar were martyred.

Police also gunned down two terrorists during an exchange of fire as they tried to enter the premises.

They added that the police station’s roof collapsed after the attack.

The injured were shifted to DI Khan Hospital, police said, adding that the Daraban Tehsil has been completely cordoned off. Heavy contingents of police have reached the spot.