Two female students died in Okara trailer-van collision

OKARA: At least two female students died, eight others were injured when an over speeding trailer collided with the school van in the Renala Khurd area located in Okara, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The tragic collision between a trailer and a school van took place near the Shergarh bypass of Renala Khurd National Highway of Okara District in which two female students lost their lives while eight others including the driver sustained injuries.

In a statement, the rescue officials stated that the over-speeding trailer rammed into the van carrying students, resulting in the death of two students.

Meanwhile, the rescue officials and Motorway police are transporting the injured students to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for the necessary medical attention.

The local police took the trailer into custody, however, the trailer driver managed to escape from the scene.

Earlier to this, At least fifteen people sustained injuries in a van-truck collision on Makli bypass in Thatta.

As per details, the police officials stated that the pilgrims were on their way back after paying a visit to the holy tomb.

The police officials said that the accident occurred as a result of over-speeding and all the injured are from Karachi.