Two held after girl’s body found in metro station washroom

ISLAMABAD: Police have launched an investigation into the death of a young girl whose body was found dumped in a washroom of a metro bus station in Islamabad’s G-11.

The body of the girl who is yet to be identified was found on Monday. She was aged between 11 and 12 years.

The police suspected that the girl was subjected to sexual abuse before being strangled as there were some marks on her neck. The actual cause of her death would be known after the police get the autopsy report.

The police have taken two security guards of the metro bus station into custody for interrogation. A team has been constituted under the stewardship of the SSP investigation to probe her death.

The body was was shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) where a medical board conducted an autopsy on the deceased. Samples were taken from the body and given to the police for chemical examination.

Earlier, on Sept 19, two children were found dead in Punjab’s Sadiqabad, a day after they went missing. The bodies of Habib and Mehran, both aged eight years, were found in the Kander mines area.

