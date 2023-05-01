Landlord tortures two household workers in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Landlord in Faisalabad showed no mercy to young household workers on Labour Day and ‘brutally tortured’ both sisters, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, a horrific incident of violence against young household workers was reported on Labor Day in Faisalabad where two sisters were allegedly subjected to torture by the house owners whom the sisters were employed from the past two months.

READ: 12-YEAR-OLD DOMESTIC WORKER TORTURED, RAPED IN KARACHI

After the incident, a case was registered against six suspects, including three women, at the Medina Town police station. The complaint stated that the girls were subjected to torture by Waqar and his family members.

Following the filing of the case, the police arrested four suspects, including women, while the Child Protection Officer Rubina Iqbal added four provisions the case and took both sisters in to child protection custody.

Comments