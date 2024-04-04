Two Karachiites shot dead over resisting robbery

KARACHI: In the past 24 hours during the holy month of Ramadan, two more civilians were shot dead over resisting robbery in Karachi’s Bilal Colony and Shahra-e-Noor Jehan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Karachi police once again failed to curb the robbery incidents in Karachi, as the mugging incidents has been increased during the holy month of Ramadan.

In response to the incidents, the Sindh Home Minister, Zia-ul-Hassan, suspended the Station House Officers (SHOs) of the Bilal Colony and Noor Jahan area and sought a performance report of both police officers against crimes in their respective areas.

The Sindh Home Minister, Zia-ul-Hassan, asserted that no leniency will be afforded to Station House Officers (SHOs) involved in such matters.

In a recent incident, at least two including a fruit seller were killed over robbery resistance in two separate incidents.

A citizen was killed near Powerhouse Chowrangi in New Karachi as he was chasing robbers who had injured another citizen during a robbery bid.

The family of the injured citizen, identified as Yaseen, said that robbers shot him on the leg as they attempted to snatch his mobile phone while he was sitting outside his house.

Within minutes, a second firing incident happened in the surrounding area which resulted in the killing of another citizen, they added.

Karachi police said that the suspected robbers had shot Yaseen over robbery resistance and fled the scene.