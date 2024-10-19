Two Khawarij killed, five arrested in Balochistan IBOs

RAWALPINDI: The security forces on Saturday killed two Khwarij terrorists and apprehended five in two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted in different districts of Balochistan province.

The security forces conducted a successful IBO in District Pishin on reported presence of Khawarij and apprehended five of them and a large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives including three Suicide Vests were seized, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

Apprehended Khawarij were involved in multiple terrorist attacks and were planning to target security forces as well as innocent civilians, it said.

In another operation in District Zhob on October 17, during a fire exchange with security forces, two Khawarijs were sent to hell.

In ensuing sanitisation of the area, weapons and ammunition were also recovered in large quantity.

“Security forces of Pakistan remain steadfast in their commitment to eradicate terrorism from the country and protect innocent civilians from this menace,” the ISPR said.

Earlier, security forces gunned down a terrorist involved in a recent attack on the convoy of foreign diplomats visiting Swat, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to army’s media wing, the terrorist was killed during a joint intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Charbagh area of District Swat on the night between October 4-5.