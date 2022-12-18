Two kids die after accidentally consuming acid in Attock

ATTOCK: Two children died after accidentally consuming cleaning acid in Attock on Sunday, thinking it was sherbet, ARY News reported.

The sorrowful incident took place in Punjab’s Attock city as two minor brothers drank cleaning acid mistaking it for sherbet. The siblings were shifted to the hospital in critical condition, however, they lost their lives while receiving medical assistance.

The deceased children were identified as Saifullah and Samiullah. The bodies of the boys were shifted to DHQ Hospital for legal formalities.

In October, two minors had been served acid in water bottles during a birthday party at a restaurant in Lahore. The affected minors included a boy and a 2.5-year-old girl.

The boy had suffered burns on his hands and arms after washing his hands, whereas, the minor girl was stated to be critical as she drank the acid from another water bottle containing acid.

