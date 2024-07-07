Two killed as van falls into ditch in Punjab

JATOI: In a tragic in incident, a van carrying more than 15 members of the same family met with a tragic accident at the Gurdu Steel Bridge, plunging into a ditch, resulting in fatalities and injuries, rescue officials reported.

According to rescue officials, the incident led to the deaths of two people, including a woman, while 10 others sustained injuries.

The rescue teams quickly arrived at the scene to provide emergency assistance and transport the injured to nearby medical facilities.

last week, a woman was killed, while eight others got injured as a van overturned near Suhawa Jhelum.

As per details, the incident occurred near Suhawa on GT Road in Jhelum, where a speeding passenger van overturned, resulting in the death of a woman and injuring eight others, four of whom are in critical condition.

According to rescue sources, among the injured are a mother from Lahore and her three daughters.

The van was traveling from Rawalpindi to Lahore when the incident took place.