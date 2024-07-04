Woman killed, eight injured as van overturns in Jhelum

JHELUM: In a tragic accident, woman killed, while eight others injured as van overturned near Suhawa Jhelum, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incident occurred near Suhawa on GT Road in Jhelum, where a speeding passenger van overturned, resulting in the death of a woman and injuring eight others, four of whom are in critical condition.

According to rescue sources, among the injured are a mother from Lahore and her three daughters.

The van was traveling from Rawalpindi to Lahore when the incident took place.

In a separate incident, a woman was killed and several others sustained injuries as a wedding party bus overturned at Shahrah-e-Faisal in Karachi.

Rescue sources said that the bus carrying guests of the party wedding overturned near the at Shahrah-e-Faisal, resulting in the death of one woman and injuring 16 others.

The bus was reportedly traveling from Drig Road to Mahmoodabad. According to an eye witness, the bus suffered the accident in a bid to save a car trying to overtake it.

The injured were rushed to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for treatment.

Earlier, in a similar tragic incident, at least one person died and over 30 were injured as a bus carrying wedding guests overturned in Jacobabad on May 11.

As per details, the incident occurred in Daivel Machi village of Jacobabad, where the wedding guests’ bus plunged into a ravine due to tire burst.