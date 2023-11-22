Two killed, five injured in Bajaur twin blasts

PESHAWAR: At least two people were killed while five others sustained injuries in twin blasts in Bajaur District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

As per details, the police spokesperson stated that one explosion occurred in tehsil Wara Mamund and the second occurred in Damadola village of District Bajaur.

Police officials said that both bombs were reportedly placed on roadside exploded and resulted in the death of two people.

On November 5, at least two died including a child in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Bettani Lakki Marwat.

As per details, the IED blast occurred in the Bettani area of Lakki Marwat which resulted in the death of two and three others including a woman injured.

Earlier, several people sustained wounds as a powerful blast rocked Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to police, the blast followed by intense firing took place in the market near Tank Ada. The nature of the blast is unknown as per the initial report. The rescue teams have reached the spot for relief activities. Meanwhile, the personnel of the law enforcement agencies have reached the crime scene.

Pakistan has seen an uptick in terror activities, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, after the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November last year.