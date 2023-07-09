Two killed, six injured in firing incidents in Karachi

KARACHI: At least two persons including an alleged dacoit were killed and six others got injured in separate firing incidents within a few hours in Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Police said that a man was killed and another sustained injuries in a firing incident near Korangi’s Bilal Chowrangi. Police officials have also found a pistol from the crime scene. According to initial reports, the slain man and the wounded person were apparently dacoits.

Police launched an investigation after shifting the body and the injured person to the Jinnah Hospital.

READ: Gang looting cooking oil in police van busted in Karachi



In another incident, a 13-year-old girl sustained injuries in the New Karachi area. It was learnt that the bullet was fired from an unknown direction, leaving the girl seriously wounded.

A mother-son duo got injured in a firing incident near Korangi’s Singer Chowrangi. In Landhi, a man was killed in a gun attack in Landhi’s Muzaffarabad Colony.

Police said that dacoits killed the man for resisting robbery. Another person sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place near Landhi Hospital Chowrangi.

One more Karachi citizen got injured in a firing incident that took place near a football ground in Surjani Lyari 36.