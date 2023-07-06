Gang looting cooking oil in police van busted in Karachi

KARACHI: Karachi police busted a gang involved in looting stocks of cooking oil in a police van during a raid near the Garden Headquarters on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The officials told the media that more than five suspected members of the gangs were arrested during a raid near the Garden Headquarters.

The arrested persons include the owner of a go-down, a worker and policemen. The officials revealed that the armed men in a police van used to loot goods vehicles transporting stocks of cooking oil in District Central.

They added that dozens of robbery incidents were reported last month. After the robberies, the accused used to hide the cooking oil to the go-down.

Achho gang busted

Earlier in the month, in a successful tip-off operation, the Clifton division police apprehended two suspects involved in a series of house robberies in the Defense and Clifton area.

The suspects, identified as Ashraf alias Achho and Asif were allegedly leading a gang of thieves responsible for numerous thefts in the posh area of Karachi.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Clifton, Ahmed Chaudhry, confirmed that the three Achho gang robbers are allegedly most wanted by the police.

During the operation, the police recovered a substantial amount of jewelry and other valuable items worth millions. The police also seized the tools used in the thefts from the possession of the arrested individuals.

SP Clifton emphasized that the gang consisted of three members, and one of their accomplices, Khurshid, was already serving time in jail for his involvement in similar crimes.

In a statement, the police official further revealed that the gang had been active in the robberies for approximately 16 years, causing significant losses to the residents of the area.