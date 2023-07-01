Gang spreading fear by exhibition of arms on social media busted

LAHORE: Lahore police busted a ‘Sudais Khan gang’ which was spreading fear amongst the citizens by the exhibition of arms on social media, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The arrested suspects include the head of the gang namely Sudais Khan and his accomplice Abrar, the spokesperson of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Lahore said in a statement.

The CIA Lahore said that the gang members used to do aerial firing while driving vehicles and motorcycles and later, they posted their videos on social media.

DSP CIA Cantt told the media that hundreds of bullets and weapons were recovered from the arrested suspects.

In April, the Lahore Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) police had recovered an abducted infant aged six months and arrested a woman suspect during a raid.

A six-month-old boy had been abducted from Lahore’s Hanjarwal area which was recovered by CIA police during a raid. A woman namely Sonia was also arrested by the police official.

During the interrogation, the suspected woman confessed to kidnapping the children for beggary. The recovered child was handed over to his parents.

Earlier, police arrested two women for abducting a minor boy near Lahore’s Ghalib Market with the help of CCTV footage.