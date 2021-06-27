Two killed, six injured in Larkana armed clash

LARKANA: At least two people have been shot dead during an armed brawl between two rival groups in Larkana on Sunday, ARY News reported.

The brawl took place in Larkana’s Ratodero, resulting in the death of at least two people including a woman, while six including 4 women sustained bullet wounds.

The situation in the area is tensed as both the groups have established their pickets to attack each other. Getting the information of the incident, the police contingents of various police stations of Larkana, have left for the crime scene to control the situation.

The cause behind the killings is said to be old enmity between both groups.

In a separate incident of multiple killings earlier this year, armed assailants killed nine people and five others were injured over a longstanding rivalry in Sindh’s Kandhkot district.

According to police, nine people were killed as a result of firing between Jagirani and Chachar tribes in Kandhkot over long-standing enmity.

The dead included Shah Murad Chachar, Hazroor Bakhsh, Abdul Khaliq, Shahzad, Hamid, Manzoor, Shaaban and Allah Wario Chachar.