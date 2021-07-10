Two lose lives while trying to pull out goat from gutter

SHUJABAD: Two persons have died after inhaling toxic gases while pulling out goat that fell in a gutter in Muqeempur, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Rescue sources said that three persons went in a five feet deep gutter to take out the goat that fell in it, however, three fell unconscious after inhaling toxic gases. Two among them died in the incident, said rescue sources.

Later, the rescue officials pulled out the bodies of the deceased persons and dead goat from the gutter after the efforts of an hour. The deceased persons were identified as 19-year-old Saif and 25-year-old Imran while 29-year-old Imam Deen was taken to hospital for medical care.

READ: COW STORMS TAILOR SHOP, VIDEO GOES VIRAL

Earlier in the day, it was learnt that a sacrificial cow stormed into the shop of a tailor located in the Karachi neighbourhood after breaking loose.

A video that went viral showed that the cow is standing inside the tailor’s shop. A large number of people also gathered around the shop made an attempt to get the cow out of the shop but their all efforts go in vain.