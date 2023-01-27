Two ‘Lyari Gang war’ members arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: Police and Rangers claimed to have arrested two suspected ‘Lyari gang war’ members in a joint operation carried out in Karachi’s Moach Goth, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the rangers’ spokesman, a joint operation was conducted in Moach goth in which two suspected members of the Lyari Gang war have been arrested.

The accused gang members were identified as Naveed alias Cappi and Nauroz alias Nammo. Both arrested accused were wanted in murders, extortions, kidnapping for ransom, and robbery.

Naveed joined the group of commander Sajid back in 2005. The same group is accused to committed more than 50 cases of target killing of political party workers. The arrested accused went into hiding in Sindh and Iran after operation launched in Karachi.

The spokesperson claimed that the after returning back, the accused had started forming their own separate group in old Golimar. The gang members confessed that they kidnapped a businessman from Soldier Bazaar and Clifton for ransom back in 2011-12.

The culprits also confessed to spreading fear in the Purana Golimar area by aerial firing and escaped from the scene.

Yesterday, Police and a secret agency in a joint operation arrested a wanted terrorism suspect in Lyari, citing sources.

According to sources, terrorism suspect Awais Baloch has been arrested by the law enforcement agencies in a raid. “He is a close aide of gang war kingpin Uzair Baloch,” sources said.

“Arrested suspect’s name has also been included the Red Book list of wanted criminals,” according to sources.

He had fled out of the country during Karachi operation, sources shared.

He was involved in several incidents of targeted killings, extortion, kidnapping for ransom and other heinous crimes, according to law enforcement sources.

