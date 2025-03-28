Two men arrested for murder of young entrepreneur in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of a young entrepreneur in Lakki Marwat, ARY News reported on Friday.

The police reported that the murder took place around five months ago, with the motive being to steal millions of rupees from Shoaib Khan’s online business.

Shoaib Khan’s business involved earning dollars through digital currency and mobile apps, accumulating millions of rupees in his account.

On October 25, 2024, Shoaib Khan’s mother filed a report about his sudden disappearance.

Police have arrested two suspects, Muhammad Ilyas and Aftab, and have recovered the murder weapon, cash, and the victim’s phone from their possession.

According to SP Murad Khan Wazir, the accused killed Khan and buried his body in Wanda Katana. The body was recovered after the suspects led the police to the burial site, and further investigation is ongoing.

Read More: Prime suspect arrested in Karachi crypto trader kidnapping case

Earlier, the specialised unit of Karachi police arrested the prime suspect in a case pertaining to a cryptocurrency trader’s short-term kidnapping, ARY News, citing officials.

According to Karachi police, the prime suspect, identified as Ali Raza, has been arrested in the case.

Raza has become the ninth suspect to have been arrested in the case.

The case stems from the short-term kidnapping of a crypto trader who was robbed off around US$340,000.

The crypto trader was abducted on December 24, 2024, from Manghopir area of Karachi by suspects, including CTD officials and a cop posted in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) police.

At the time, Karachi police claimed to have recovered Rs1.2 million from the possession of an accused named Haris Siddiqui, while a car worth Rs8 million was confiscated from the suspects.