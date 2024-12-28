Two militants shot dead in Bannu encounter

BANNU: Two assailants were fatally shot during an exchange of gunfire with police personnel in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district, ARY News reported.

According to details revealed by the police authorities, the incident took place during patrolling at Bannu Hayat Shah area near Township, where one policeman also sustained injuries. The injured policeman has been shifted to hospital.

The killed militants were identified as Ajmer and Bhutto who were brothers.

In the meantime, law enforcement cordoned off the area to manage the situation

Earlier on Dec 25, at least one cop was martyred in an attack carried out by militants in Bannu.

As per details, the police officials stated that the militants opened firing in jurisdiction of Ahmedzai Sub-division Wazir police station leaving Head Constable Wazir Zada martyred.

The police officials further said that the martyred police Head Constable was moved to DHQ for post mortem.

In a similar incident in Bannu, a policeman, guarding the anti-polio drive team, sustained bullet wounds during a shooting incident.

According to details, the policeman was deployed to ensure the security of the anti-polio team during the drive against the crippling disease within the jurisdiction of the Saddar police station.

The injured personnel has been identified as Hayat Ullah. Authorities have stated that the incident appears to be motivated by personal enmity.