Two more infants die of malnutrition in Tharparkar

THARPARKAR: Two more children died on Tuesday in Tharparkar district due to viral infections and malnutrition, taking the total death count in the region for similar cases to 32 so far in January, sources in Mithi Civil Hospital told ARY News.

According to the district administration, 32 deaths have so recorded in Tharparkar in the ongoing month, while the total number of deaths has reached 625 owing to malnutrition from January 2021 till date.

Four children had died yesterday at the Civil Hospital Mithi, Tharparkar due to malnutrition and other diseases.

Authorities have apparently failed to control the rate of casualties despite making tall claims of special measures to end rising number of deaths due to malnutrition and epidemic diseases in the drought-hit region.

A report released by the United Nation’s Children Fund (UNCF) in April stated that Pakistan is among the countries with the highest infant mortality rates, with 22 infants dying before turning one month old.

Read more: CM Sindh directs to develop organic milk, fruit, vegetable industry in Thar

Earlier this month, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed had asked people to file a petition in Supreme Court for resolution of the problems of Thar region.

