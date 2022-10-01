Two NAB Karachi prosecutors resign from posts

KARACHI: Two senior prosecutors from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi have resigned from their posts, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the NAB prosecutors who have resigned include Special Prosecutors Riaz Alam and Shahbaz Sahotra. The prosecutors cited ‘personal issues’ for resigning.

The prosecutors – who had been serving the anti-graft body for four years – have tendered their resignations to the NAB headquarters. Meanwhile, Riaz Alam’s resignation has been accepted.

Riaz Alam and Shahbaz Sahotra were serving as NAB prosecutors in cases against the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders Sharjeel Memom, Agha Siraj Durrani, Dr Asim Hussain and others.

Earlier in August, Deputy Prosecutor General Accountability (DPGA) Chaudhry Khaleeq-uz-Zaman resigned from his post, citing an ‘uncomfortable working environment’.

Chaudhry Khaleeq-uz-Zaman – who was the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) prosecutor in cases against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and others –tendered his resignation to Prosecution Branch.

In the resignation letter, he pointed out that working with NAB became difficult due to ‘certain reasons’. Sources told ARY News that he was uncomfortable in working with incumbent administration.

Comments