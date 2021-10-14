Two nabbed in Lahore female lawyer murder case

LAHORE: Police have arrested two suspects involved in the murder of a female lawyer in Lahore, who was shot dead earlier this week, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The suspects are being interrogated to find out the real reasons why the victim was killed.

According to details, significant progress has been made in the murder case of a female lawyer in the Johar Town area of ​​Lahore as the cops have nabbed two suspects in connection with the murder.

CIA Saddar police arrested two suspects from Kot Lakhpat with the help of CCTV footage. Police say they are investigating the suspects to find out the real reason why they shot the lawyer dead.

Read more: Female lawyer shot dead in Lahore

It may be recalled that two days ago in Lahore’s Johar Town, unidentified persons shot dead his assistant Aqeela Subhani, who was sitting in the lawyer’s car.

Later, along with the woman lawyer who was killed in Johar Town, lawyer Sajjad Qureshi had told the police in an initial statement that he used to pick and drop his assistant Aqeela from her house.

Sajjad Qureshi had said that the woman was sitting in the car when a motorcyclist came in front of her and shot her dead, while he was not said anything and was left alone.

