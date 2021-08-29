Two Pak Army soldiers martyred in cross-border attack from Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI: Two Pakistan Army soldiers have martyred in a cross-border attack as the terrorists from Afghanistan across the international border opened fire on a military post in Bajaur, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

According to ISPR, terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border opened fire on a military post in Bajaur. Two Pakistan Army soldiers, Sepoy Jamal, 28, from Mardan and Sepoy Ayaz, 21, from Chitral, have martyred during the exchange of fire.

Pakistan Army troops responded in a befittingly. As per intelligence reports, two to three terrorists were killed and three to four terrorists injured due to the fire of Pakistan Army troops.

Pakistan strongly condemned the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expects that existing and future setup in Afghanistan will not allow such activities.