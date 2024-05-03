Two passengers arrested for travelling abroad on fake documents

LAHORE: In two separate operations, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration arrested two passengers, attempting to travel abroad on fake documents, from Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore, ARY News reported.

The spokesperson of FIA immigration confirmed the arrest of two passengers, identified as Ishban Murad and Ameer Hamza, along with two agents, Anwar and Yousuf Baig, allegedly involved in providing fake employment visas for Mauritius and fake residence permits to the apprehended passengers.

The spokesperson added that the accused Ashban Murad was arrested at the immigration counter while boarding flight TK715 bound for abroad. Still, his Mauritius passport was discovered to be counterfeit, bearing a fake stamp.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Murad acquired the visa through an agent, Yousuf Baig, for Rs 2 million, meanwhile, upon the passenger’s identification, the agent was arrested from the airport premises.

FIA Faisalabad and Gujranwala have also filed cases against the agent.

In a similar operation, the passenger Amir Hamza was apprehended as he attempted to board flight PA-410 to Dubai.

Suspicions arose leading to a search of his belongings, resulting in the discovery of a counterfeit Italian passport with fake stamps, along with a fake Spain resident card.

Both accused individuals were subsequently transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Lahore for further legal proceedings.