Two people dead, 25 injured as passenger bus flips in Hub

At least two people were dead and 25 others sustained injuries when a passenger bus overturned in Hub on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

As per details, the accident occurred near Bella, Hub, where a passenger bus overturned, killing two persons on the spot and injuring more than two dozen.

The ill-fated bus was heading to Karachi from Quetta.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby medical facility.

Due to dense fog road accidents are being reported from different parts of Pakistan.

On January 16, two people lost their lives after two cars collided due to dense fog near Ghamandpur village, Bahawalnagar.

Meanwhile, rescue officials transferred the injured individuals to a nearby hospital where after receiving first aid, the survivors were subsequently referred to the HQ hospital.