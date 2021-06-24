Two people gunned down on Charsadda court premises

CHARSADDA: Two people were shot dead and the other was injured on the premises of the Charsadda court by a rival group on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the deceased were in the chamber of their lawyer, when they were target by the rival group. One person also sustained bullet injuries.

Acting on the spot, the police managed to arrest one accused along with the weapon, while the other managed to flee away. The bodies and injured have been moved to the hospital, while the identity of the deceased remains unknown.

In 2019, Unidentified assailants gunned down a youth at a Lahore sessions court premises in the city.

According to details, three assailants riding a motorbike opened fire on a youth, who had come to attend a hearing in a case.

Read more: Two lawyers killed by firing at Lahore sessions court

In February 2018, at least two lawyers were killed in a firing incident at Lahore sessions court premises.

Police said that the incident of firing occurred after heated argument between lawyers over a property dispute.

As a result, Advocate Rana Nadeem suffered fatal firearm wounds and died on the spot, whereas another lawyer Owais Talib, who also suffered bullet injuries, died later at a hospital.